Why Based On A True Story's Cast Obsess Over True Crime - And Where They Get Their Fix
What is it about true crime mysteries that get a significant portion of the population obsessed? From TV miniseries to podcasts, millions of people put on their murder caps to pore over every last detail of a case that actually happened in real life. Regardless of whether the case was solved or not, people will try to figure out the answers before the final installments. It's such a massive genre that there's now a new Peacock series that centers on people trying to humorously solve a case on their own in "Based on a True Story."
The series see some true crime junkies attempting to capitalize on the country's obsession with true crime by making their own podcast and putting their sights on an infamous Los Angeles serial killer. Despite a dark premise, the show offers plenty of laughs with its fictionalized account, and for many cast members, it provided a chance for them to engage in their own fascination with the genre. When speaking with Associated Press, Kaley Cuoco, who plays Ava Bartlett, admitted to enjoying true crime herself, comparing it to when people slow down to watch a car accident. "We're rubberneckers," she exclaimed.
However, Cuoco isn't the only "Based on a True Story" actor to listen to podcasts in her free time. Plenty of her castmates do, as well, and they even offered some recommendations in case people are looking for something else to binge once they finish the Peacock series.
Chris Messina understands how people get wrapped up in true crime mysteries
"Based on a True Story" has plenty to keep true crime fanatics engaged. For starters, one episode sees Ava and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) go to CrimeCon in Las Vegas, which is essentially Comic-Con but for true crime. This is an actual event that's been labeled as the world's #1 true crime event, and it's set to take place later in 2023 in Orlando. And to get into the mindset of the characters, it inevitably helped that many of the cast members were into the genre anyway.
Liana Liberato, who plays Ava's younger sister, Tory, admitted to relating to Cuoco's character because she, too, is obsessed with podcasts. She even offered some recommendations: "Some of my favorites are 'S-Town', 'Root of Evil', ′ To Live and Die in LA.'" Priscilla Quintana, who plays Ruby Gale on "Based on a True Story," also admitted to being obsessed, so much so that she woke up early on the day of the Associated Press interview to listen to a podcast: "I woke up at 4:30 a.m., and I didn't have to be here until like seven, so I cleaned my whole kitchen (and) listened to the newest episode of 'Crime Junkie.' Why is it the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning."
Meanwhile, Chris Messina isn't as obsessed as others, but he admitted that he understands the appeal. It's both addicting and practical in case someone finds themselves in an unsavory situation: "For me, it's always a nice puzzle to figure out how people got into this situation and how can I not. And if I do, how can I be saved?" Hopefully, "Based on a True Story" finds an audience of people who don't mind a show that both pokes fun and celebrates the true crime genre. All eight episodes of the first season are available on Peacock now.