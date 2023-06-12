Why Based On A True Story's Cast Obsess Over True Crime - And Where They Get Their Fix

What is it about true crime mysteries that get a significant portion of the population obsessed? From TV miniseries to podcasts, millions of people put on their murder caps to pore over every last detail of a case that actually happened in real life. Regardless of whether the case was solved or not, people will try to figure out the answers before the final installments. It's such a massive genre that there's now a new Peacock series that centers on people trying to humorously solve a case on their own in "Based on a True Story."

The series see some true crime junkies attempting to capitalize on the country's obsession with true crime by making their own podcast and putting their sights on an infamous Los Angeles serial killer. Despite a dark premise, the show offers plenty of laughs with its fictionalized account, and for many cast members, it provided a chance for them to engage in their own fascination with the genre. When speaking with Associated Press, Kaley Cuoco, who plays Ava Bartlett, admitted to enjoying true crime herself, comparing it to when people slow down to watch a car accident. "We're rubberneckers," she exclaimed.

However, Cuoco isn't the only "Based on a True Story" actor to listen to podcasts in her free time. Plenty of her castmates do, as well, and they even offered some recommendations in case people are looking for something else to binge once they finish the Peacock series.