The Flash: DC Comics' Version Of The Chronoball Is Even More Ridiculous

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash"

The DC movie universe's version of the Flash (Ezra Miller) isn't just a pair of quick feet. As his namesake movie reveals, he's also acquired a whole bunch of his comic book counterpart's powers, from vibrating his molecules in order to phase through solid objects to actually time-traveling. That latter aspect of Barry Allen's powers is the driving force of "The Flash's" central story, as an encounter with a mysterious figure sends Barry into an alternate timeline where Michael Keaton's Batman is the only superhero — at least, at the point Barry arrives — and General Zod (Michael Shannon) is free to rampage as he wishes.

The film visits the time-traveling energy sphere that Barry dubs "chronoball" multiple times, and the final showdown takes place inside it, as well. It's a unique take on the subject of traversing time and alternate universes — and it's not without its flaws. Not only is the concept of the chronoball rather strange, but "The Flash's" famously bad CGI can render the time-traveling experience somewhat less than immersive.

Still, things could be worse. In the comics, the Flash's time-traveling device of choice is the Cosmic Treadmill –a much more ridiculous contraption that, weirdly enough, is exactly what it says on the tin.