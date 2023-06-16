Yes, The Flash's CGI Is Just As Bad As Across The Spider-Verse's Audio Mixing

Movies are a long, arduous process. A story's initial inception can occur years before it even enters production. With reshoots and other mitigating factors, it can take a long time before the finished product is ready for the general public to see, which can occasionally make it strange for viewers to find glaring issues.

Moviegoers experienced this recently with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." While there was a ton of praise for the animated film, many fans noticed the audio mixing was off during its opening weekend. Fortunately, producer Phil Lord recognized the problem, and it seems to have been corrected. Unfortunately, the same thing probably won't be said for the haphazard CGI featured in another superhero flick — "The Flash."

The messy history of "The Flash" movie is well-documented, so it seems bizarre it would be released with so many people on Twitter admitting the CGI leaves something to be desired. User @jeremylovesyall didn't mince words, "not exaggerating when i say the cgi in the flash will likely go down as maybe the worst cgi in a major motion picture. it used to be the mummy 2 that everyone would use as an example of bad cgi, now it's going to be the flash." It seems harsh, but even those who enjoyed the movie as a whole had something to say about the visual effects.