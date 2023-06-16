Yes, The Flash's CGI Is Just As Bad As Across The Spider-Verse's Audio Mixing
Movies are a long, arduous process. A story's initial inception can occur years before it even enters production. With reshoots and other mitigating factors, it can take a long time before the finished product is ready for the general public to see, which can occasionally make it strange for viewers to find glaring issues.
Moviegoers experienced this recently with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." While there was a ton of praise for the animated film, many fans noticed the audio mixing was off during its opening weekend. Fortunately, producer Phil Lord recognized the problem, and it seems to have been corrected. Unfortunately, the same thing probably won't be said for the haphazard CGI featured in another superhero flick — "The Flash."
The messy history of "The Flash" movie is well-documented, so it seems bizarre it would be released with so many people on Twitter admitting the CGI leaves something to be desired. User @jeremylovesyall didn't mince words, "not exaggerating when i say the cgi in the flash will likely go down as maybe the worst cgi in a major motion picture. it used to be the mummy 2 that everyone would use as an example of bad cgi, now it's going to be the flash." It seems harsh, but even those who enjoyed the movie as a whole had something to say about the visual effects.
For some, not even Michael Keaton's Batman can save The Flash
With super speed and overpowered characters, "The Flash" obviously had to use CGI to make this story come to life. But for many, the visual effects were a swing and a miss. That's not to say there weren't positives in the movie, but the poor CGI was impossible to ignore for @Drjironzilla: "I praise Michael Keaton as Batman that's the only goodside But it's a cgi mess the guy next to me laugh so hard of the hospital scene." That hospital scene is getting a lot of reactions online for not-so-great reasons, but it also appears the final battle is also a letdown visually.
That's not to say there isn't enjoyment to be found in "The Flash." The movie has plenty of positive reviews from critics and fans alike, but even those who like most of the film couldn't ignore the CGI. Twitter user @Luis_GVN falls into that camp: "I thought #TheFlash was a pretty decent attempt at a flash point story. CGI was some of the worst I've seen in a super hero movie within the last decade. Cool callbacks and good writing for Barry though." Others, like @MarwinSingh, sound like "The Flash" would've been near-perfect if it wasn't for the CGI: "The Flash is a great film.. I enjoyed everything about it minus the horrific CGI and poor anticlimatic ending."
You know it must be noticeable when director Andy Muschietti has to tell Gizmodo it's that way on purpose: "The idea, of course, is...we are in the perspective of the Flash." Even with that explanation, many viewers are likely still going to be caught off guard. "The Flash" is playing in theaters now for you to make up your own mind.