How The Flash Solves The DCU's Glaring Batman Problem

Batman is a huge part of "The Flash" — so big, in fact, that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) even spends the movie's post-credits scene talking about the Caped Crusader's multiversal nature. This discussion between Barry and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is just one of the film's many moments that explore alternate-universe Bruce Waynes and remind the viewer just how deeply different they all are.

The genius of "The Flash" is that it manages to introduce the idea that "more Batmen" is a good idea instead of a deeply confusing one. With its future- and past-altering "spaghetti" take on the Multiverse, the movie essentially pats the viewer on the back and tells them, "Buckle up — after this, anything can happen." Since it so heavily uses the character of Batman to illustrate this point, "The Flash" is essentially both a movie about Barry Allen's time-bending adventures and a two-and-a-half-hour learning video about all the reasons why there can be tons of Batmen in the future. As a result, the DCU now has an umbrella explanation for whenever it feels like bringing a new Batman or three in the mix: just invoke time-traveling shenanigans and alternate timelines.

Oh, and as a bonus, the movie finally allows Affleck (who's been hovering by the door for what seems like an eternity) a graceful exit from the DC movie universe by casually writing him out of existence and replacing him with George Clooney. OK, a comparatively graceful exit.