The Flash's Post-Credits Scene Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

Does it count as a superhero movie if it doesn't have a post-credits scene? The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have introduced the habit, but it's become such an industry standard that the audiences have pretty much been conditioned into sitting through the credits in hopes of a glimpse of the heroes doing everyday stuff or being drawn into their next big adventure.

Being the cameo-heavy movie that it is, it's no surprise that "The Flash" opts to use its sole post-credits scene on one last huge guest appearance. The movie proper already features appearances by the DCEU Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as well as decidedly non-actor-specific glimpses of Superman and an alternate-universe, un-Cyborgified Victor Stone ... among many others. As such, the presence of the last unseen Justice League member in the post-credits scene is welcome, though not entirely shocking.

The scene shows us the aftermath of an epic bender between Barry "The Flash" Allen (Ezra Miller) and Arthur "Aquaman" Curry (Jason Momoa). While it's clear that Aquaman has the size advantage, Barry's super-speedy metabolism protects him from inebriation, and he's clearly been drinking the big man under the table for quite some time. As the perfectly sober Barry recounts his multiversal adventures to stumbling, slurring Arthur, the viewers get a glimpse at the antics Justice League members get up to on their days off — and also gain some insight into where both Barry and the DCU stand after "The Flash."