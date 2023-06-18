The Crowded Room: James Cameron & Leonardo DiCaprio Were Interested Long Before Apple

Viewers can currently catch Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," a mystery suspense series about Danny Sullivan (Holland) being investigated for his involvement in a bizarre crime. While it may be shocking for some to see Peter Parker involved in such heavy, psychological drama, it may come as an even greater surprise that the project has been in development since the early 1990s. What's more, it was originally developed by James Cameron, and years later, "Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in taking the role of Danny Sullivan.

Per a Hollywood Reporter story on "The Crowded Room," Daniel Keyes' non-fiction book "The Minds of Billy Milligan" was adapted by James Cameron in screenplay form. Cameron was the one who came up with the idea of calling it "The Crowded Room," and after he lost interest in the project, other filmmakers took it up for brief spells, including Joel Schumacher and David Fincher. It never got off the ground, though — not even after DiCaprio came on board to star.

It wasn't until Akiva Goldsman, who is perhaps best known for his script for the somewhat thematically similar "A Beautiful Mind," developed "The Crowded Room" that it finally materialized.