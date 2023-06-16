The Crowded Room: How Many Episodes Are In The Tom Holland Miniseries?

There's been a lot of talk about the latest streaming offering from Apple TV+ since it hit the platform. And if you've been tracking all the news reports and social media chatter surrounding "The Crowded Room," you know not all the talk has been positive. Critics in particular have not been kind to "The Crowded Room," with star Tom Holland telling The Hollywood Reporter the reviews felt like "a kick in the teeth."

Holland has, of course, also been very vocal about just how much energy he put into the series, saying that when it wrapped he needed to take a lengthy break from acting. If you've seen him in "The Crowded Room," it's not hard to understand why as the role of Danny Sullivan easily ranks among the heaviest the "Spider-Man" actor has tackled so far in his career. And as Holland also served as an executive producer on the series, he no doubt has as much going on behind-the-scenes on "The Crowded Room" as he did on-screen leading the cast.

"The Crowded Room" runs for 10 episodes. They range from just over 40 minutes to an hour in length, and the harrowing story Holland and company are telling in the show is set to wrap up with a July 28 finale. As "The Crowded Room" is a limited series, that's all the episodes fans will ever get.