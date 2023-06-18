Aladdin 2: The Real Reason Robin Williams Refused To Return

Robin Williams' larger-than-life vocal performance as the Genie in the 1992 animated Disney hit "Aladdin" remains one of the late comedian's defining roles. So when excited kids tuned into its 1994 direct-to-video sequel "The Return of Jafar," it was apparent that something was off about the beloved comic relief. Well, that's because the Mouse House gave Williams a real neck crick.

Williams worked on "Aladdin" for the SAG scale pay of $75,000 instead of his usual $8 million rate. His only condition, however, was that the company would not use his voice for extensive merchandising or marketing. However, things took an upsetting turn when Williams discovered that Disney had not been entirely truthful. "Then all of a sudden, they release an advertisement–one part was the movie, the second part was where they used the movie to sell stuff," he told The Today Show. "That was the one thing I said: 'I don't do that.' That was the one thing where they crossed the line." Williams swore off working for the company as a result, even after he was sent a Pablo Picasso painting as an apology.

For both "The Return of Jafar" and the follow-up 1994 "Aladdin" TV series, Disney replaced Williams with Homer Simpson voice actor Dan Castellaneta as the Genie. Thankfully, things would be amended when Joe Roth took over Jeffrey Katzenberg's place as Disney's studio chief, and issued a public apology to Williams in 1994. As a result, Williams returned the humble gesture the best way he knew how.