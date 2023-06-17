The Steamy Romantic Drama You Have To Binge Next On Netflix
From "Girls" to "The Sex Lives of College Girls," there's just something about a series that follows four women as they navigate the ups and downs of dating and relationships that makes it a hit formula. The Spanish romantic comedy-drama, "Valeria," hits on this precise wavelength as its titular writer finds herself struggling both creatively and personally at the start of the show. In fact, it's been regularly touted as the Spanish "Sex and the City."
The series follows Valeria (Diana Gomez) as she confides in her three close friends while she toys with the idea of throwing in the towel on her marriage to her husband, Adrian (Ibrahim Al Shami), and struggles with writer's block. However, her attractive new acquaintance Victor (Maxi Iglesias) could be the key to unlocking her passion and creativity. If this sounds like just your steamy cup of tea, you'll be happy to know that three seasons of Netflix's "Valeria" are just waiting for you to binge.
This romantic dramedy has a pretty light tone overall
Of course, it helps that the show has been pretty well-received by both critics, with a score of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, general audiences like "Valeria" even more, scoring the series at around 80%. Still, what will make "Valeria" especially enticing for folks seeking out their next female-centric romantic series is that, despite having stakes, the show is pretty far from a heavy watch. In fact, John Doyle of The Globe and Mail praised the series for exactly this energy, calling it "lighter fair, and utterly escapist, but clever fun."
However, all of this positivity comes with one caveat: as mentioned above, the show is in Spanish. This means you'll have to choose between a subbed or dubbed version of "Valeria" if you want to sit down with it. In a world where "Squid Game" is one of Netflix's most popular offerings, it seems likely that most viewers have taken the plunge on subs or dubs by now anyway.