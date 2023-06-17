The Steamy Romantic Drama You Have To Binge Next On Netflix

From "Girls" to "The Sex Lives of College Girls," there's just something about a series that follows four women as they navigate the ups and downs of dating and relationships that makes it a hit formula. The Spanish romantic comedy-drama, "Valeria," hits on this precise wavelength as its titular writer finds herself struggling both creatively and personally at the start of the show. In fact, it's been regularly touted as the Spanish "Sex and the City."

The series follows Valeria (Diana Gomez) as she confides in her three close friends while she toys with the idea of throwing in the towel on her marriage to her husband, Adrian (Ibrahim Al Shami), and struggles with writer's block. However, her attractive new acquaintance Victor (Maxi Iglesias) could be the key to unlocking her passion and creativity. If this sounds like just your steamy cup of tea, you'll be happy to know that three seasons of Netflix's "Valeria" are just waiting for you to binge.