Geralt, Ciri, & Yennefer Rage In The First Clip From The Witcher Season 3

Netflix has debuted the first official clip from Season 3 of "The Witcher."

The third season of "The Witcher" is set to be one of the show's most important. Not only will the series continue to introduce the nefarious Wild Hunt, but Season 3 will also be Henry Cavill's last as Geralt of Rivia, a character he has become synonymous with. Cavill, a fan of "The Witcher" multimedia franchise, made his debut as Geralt in 2019 to rapturous applause. The actor made headlines earlier last year when he revealed that he would be departing from the series, giving the titular role away to Liam Hemsworth. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement last year.

While Cavill is done with Geralt and his quest to save Ciri, he's still promoting his final stint as the titular Witcher. The actor appeared alongside cast members Freya Alla, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey to debut the first official clip from Season 3 during Tudum, Netflix's annual fan event.