Geralt, Ciri, & Yennefer Rage In The First Clip From The Witcher Season 3
Netflix has debuted the first official clip from Season 3 of "The Witcher."
The third season of "The Witcher" is set to be one of the show's most important. Not only will the series continue to introduce the nefarious Wild Hunt, but Season 3 will also be Henry Cavill's last as Geralt of Rivia, a character he has become synonymous with. Cavill, a fan of "The Witcher" multimedia franchise, made his debut as Geralt in 2019 to rapturous applause. The actor made headlines earlier last year when he revealed that he would be departing from the series, giving the titular role away to Liam Hemsworth. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement last year.
While Cavill is done with Geralt and his quest to save Ciri, he's still promoting his final stint as the titular Witcher. The actor appeared alongside cast members Freya Alla, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey to debut the first official clip from Season 3 during Tudum, Netflix's annual fan event.
The first Witcher S3 clip is a brutal display of fantasy action
The first clip from Season 3 of "The Witcher" is perfect as it gets, showcasing the dynamic between Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Allan), and Yennefer (Chalotra) as they go berserk on a group of baddies, spearheaded by Batey's Jaskier. Though the clip is light on plot details, the action-packed scene confirms one thing: this might just be the show's most brutal season yet. As expected, Cavill perfectly embodies the physicality required to bring a character as haunted and skilled as Geralt to life. It's also great to see Ciri become more skillful, coming into her own as a Witcher.
This clip comes shortly after Netflix debuted the first trailer for Season 3, which features a brand new look at The Wild Hunt and other devious beasts waiting to be slain. Season 3 of the series will notably be split into 2 volumes, taking a cue from "Stranger Things 4's" release strategy.
Volume 1 of "The Witcher" Season 3 will hit the streaming service on June 29. Volume 2, which consists of the last three episodes in the Season, debuts on July 27.