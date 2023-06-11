The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Breakdown, Small Details, And Big Reveals

Fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" were surprised (to say the least) by the news that Henry Cavill would not be returning to reprise his role as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4. After some confusion pertaining to Cavill's possible return to the DCEU as Superman — which turned out to not be the case — the role of Geralt was handed to Liam Hemsworth. Though opinions are divided by the choice of recasting, Cavill's fanbase can still see him taking on the role of the stoic White Wolf for one last season. Netflix recently released the first official trailer for the upcoming Season 3, where the adventures of Geralt, his ward Ciri (Freya Allen), and sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) will continue with plenty of monsters, magic, and political intrigue.

Season 2 of "The Witcher" left off with the shocking reveal that Emperor Emhyr var Emreis (Bart Edwards) of Nilfgaard is none other than Duny, Ciri's father. He, along with many others, is eager to capture Ciri and use her for his own ends. Meanwhile, the Continent is torn apart not only by the war with Nilfgaard and the elves, but by the awakening of monoliths that were left behind by the Convergence, as dangerous monsters ravage the land. Ciri begins to train with Geralt, learning the way of the witcher's martial skills, and with Yen, who helps her to hone her magic.

There's a lot happening in the trailer for the show's third season, with hints of what fans can expect for the heroes and their journey, as well as details that long-time fans of the games and books might recognize. So let's cut to the chase and break down the official trailer for "The Witcher" Season 3.