Extraction 2 Is The Perfect Call Of Duty Movie We'll Never Get

It's officially game over for bad video game adaptations. After a double-hit combo of both "The Last of Us" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," iffy iterations of beloved video games have gone the way of the Atari.

It's been a long journey to get here, though. For every "Werewolves Within," there was a "Doom," "Dead or Alive," or even the original culprit, 1993's "Super Mario Bros." starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. With fails like that, it's enough to make you rage quit from the whole idea of video game adaptations, right? And sure enough, for one of the biggest video game IPs in the world, that's precisely what happened. Since 2015, talk of a "Call of Duty" film has been loading in various iterations, only to freeze at the last second (again and again).

At this point, the project appears to have stalled since 2020. Thankfully, we don't need an actual video game adaptation anymore, because Netflix has given us the best unofficial "Call of Duty" movie we're ever going to get.

Putting the hammer down to become the equally indestructible Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth is back for a second round of brutality in "Extraction 2," the sequel to his 2020 streaming success. It's bigger, it's badder, and better in just about every way than its predecessor. And the way it checks all those boxes is by doubling down on all the video game elements of the first movie, and becoming our dream "Call of Duty" movie in everything but name.