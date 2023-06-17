The Flash Is Racing Toward A Disappointing Opening Weekend Box Office

It appears that a few of the myriad potential problems that have been chasing "The Flash" for years now finally caught up to it in its disappointing opening weekend. Deadline reports that it's projected to rack up about $60 million over the traditional three-day weekend, plus another projected $10 million on the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.

That's less than some projections had it earning, and as the Deadline story points out, that could be the result of a variety of rogues running "The Flash" ragged. There are the well-known legal problems for star Ezra Miller, as well as the ongoing WGA strike that has shut down all the mainstream late-night talk shows, a crucial mode of promotion for a star-studded blockbuster like this one.

Throw in the fact that most of the film's cast have been less than fully available to do other forms of press for the movie due to concerns about possibly difficult questions about Miller's involvement, and you have a perfect storm of promotional hurdles that the movie seems to be struggling to get through.