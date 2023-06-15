Easter Eggs And References You Missed In The Flash

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

After years and years of delays, director swaps, and overall chaos, "The Flash" is finally here, and it is ... many things. It's a quasi-finale for the old DCEU (but also not really, because "Aquaman 2" is still coming out later this year). It's a big-budget rendition of the famous "Flashpoint" storyline from the comics, albeit with more than a few changes. It's a massive vehicle for its lead star, Ezra Miller, who has courted controversy and criminal proceedings for the past few years. And of course, because this is both a contemporary superhero blockbuster and a Warner Bros. movie, "The Flash" is also rife with Easter eggs and references.

As a multiverse story, the film features ample opportunities for nods at alternate DC timelines. Is it the best multiverse movie in the recent deluge of the burgeoning mini-genre? Well, delays forced it to play catchup, coming out after "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," so no. But does it have a ton of references, for better or worse? Oh yes, it definitely has those.

Aside from the obvious parallels to the comics' "Flashpoint" arc, there are plenty of little details to keep an eye out for. Here are some Easter eggs and hidden references that you might have missed in "The Flash."