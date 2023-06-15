Twitter's Reactions To The Flash Are Unfiltered And Explosive
Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery got serious about building a shared DC film universe, numerous heroes and villains have received individual live-action movies. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Shazam (Zachary Levi), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and more have taken the silver screen by storm, ironically outpacing the Flash's (Ezra Miller) solo feature. Well, at long last, the Scarlet Speedster is zooming into cinemas for a theatrical adventure all his own — along with Supergirl (Sasha Calle), an alternate universe version of Barry Allen (Miller), and Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's respective takes on Batman.
As is the trend in superhero media at the moment, "The Flash" is a multiverse tale through and through. When Barry takes it upon himself to rewrite history, he mistakenly causes multiple timelines to converge on one another to disastrous effect. Thus, it's his job to restore order to the multiverse by any means necessary. This premise and its execution led to Rotten Tomatoes being filled with mixed reviews from critics who got to see the movie early. Now, their online assessments of the film are joined by those of fans who wasted no time checking it out as soon as it reached the big screen.
With the theatrical run of "The Flash" officially underway, here's what some of the first moviegoers to see it had to say about it.
The Flash left a lot to be desired for many moviegoers
Despite endorsements from the likes of James Gunn and Stephen King touting it as the be-all and end-all of comic book movies ahead of its premiere, many DC fans feel that "The Flash" doesn't make it anywhere close to that level. Suffice to say, they weren't afraid to dive into why.
"The Flash is a soul-sucking vortex of wasted potential and creative bankruptcy," wrote Twitter user @Yeticast, calling Ezra Miller's work in the feature especially flat. @lanmind_ wasn't impressed by the film either, claiming that not even the copious Easter eggs could save the poor dialogue, story, and CGI. "Got me leaving the theatre in a flash 4/10," joked @GOJIR454UR, while @Vortex___shark_ struggled to find any positive qualities about the movie — one they referred to as "pretty mediocre at times and really bad most of the other times."
Even though the title of the movie is "The Flash," @matthewjmartin_ feels the only good part of the movie is Michael Keaton's Batman. Speaking of supporting characters, @SnyderQueen_, who also didn't care for the CGI and overall narrative, believes the feature doesn't do nearly enough with Supergirl. @gothamfreak_ left the theater more confused than anything else due to how some elements were handled. Overall, "The Flash" leaves them uncertain about director Andy Muschietti's extended stay in the DC Universe.
Simultaneously, The Flash managed to leave a fair number of folks satisfied
Of course, even as a good chunk of the DC fandom took to social media to dunk on "The Flash" for one reason or another, many still took to Twitter with supportive comments on the film.
@misterfilmstock came up with quite a positive review, tweeting, "#THEFLASH is the MOVIE EVENT of the year. Action, emotion and story is the BEST in the DCEU. Ezra Miller is great. Michael Keaton stands out in his scenes. There are so many EASTER EGGS that DC FANS will love. And that ending CAMEO. So unexpected but worth it." @arturo_riveraa found "The Flash" to be a top-tier multiverse story, and while they admitted that it's far from perfect, @soundofcomics appreciated the movie's blend of fun and emotion.
@KingHowardLuvsU also regarded it as a strong comic book film in their Twitter post, giving props to Miller, Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Sasha Calle for their performances. As for @Ditto4BuddyBoy, they were absolutely blown away by what "The Flash" had to offer. Thus, they compared it to some of the most influential superhero movies of all time, such as 1989's "Batman," 2004's "Spider-Man 2," and even 1978's "Superman." To say that they think highly of Andy Muschietti's first DC-based effort would be an understatement and then some.
Taking these fan reactions into consideration, it seems that "The Flash" will prove yet another polarizing entry into the DC adaptation library. For those interested in checking it out for themselves, it's currently playing exclusively in theaters.