The Flash: Who Was Batman Chasing In The Beginning Of The Movie?
Contains spoilers for "The Flash"
Even if you haven't seen the movie yet, the word is out that "The Flash" is full of multiversal Easter eggs and references to various points in the history of the DC Universe(s). Not only are there cameos from various big screen Batmen, but other superheroes also step in to help Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) correct the rift in the multiverse he creates by going back in time and to rescue his mother (Maribel Verdú) from the death she suffers in his proper timeline.
The theme of alternate timelines and realities means that Barry can theoretically encounter pretty much any character within the expansive DC Comics mosaic, and "The Flash" gives viewers plenty of nostalgic reminders of superheroes past and never-were. So, you might have missed that the bad guy being chased by Batman (Ben Affleck) in a conspicuously Christopher Nolan-like Batcycle in the film's opening sequence is also a known figure in the DC Universe.
Per the film's credits on IMDb, it's Al Falcone who is being chased, better known as Alberto Falcone of Gotham City's notorious Falcone crime family, played here in the character's live-action big-screen debut by Luke Brandon Field.
Alberto Falcone will be played by Michael Zegen in the upcoming Penguin series
In "The Flash," Alberto Falcone (Luke Brandon Field) is referred to as the son of Carmine Falcone, and he's eventually apprehended by Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and, of course, The Flash (Ezra Miller). He's pretty much filling a generic role of terrorist bad guy, but the character actually has a more involved history within the DC Universe that you might not suspect purely based on his actions in the movie.
Batman fans undoubtedly recognize the name of Alberto Falcone, as he is a pivotal figure in the classic Batman saga "The Long Halloween." The character naturally shows up in the animated "Long Halloween" film from 2021, in which he is voiced by Jack Quaid. A different version of the character is also set to appear in the upcoming miniseries "The Penguin" starring Colin Farrell as the titular Gotham crime lord he first played in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." Variety reported in March of 2023 that Alberto Falcone will be played in "The Penguin" by Michael Zegen.
It's enough to make you wonder if Warner Bros. might not be cooking up an "Into the Falcone-Verse" project sometime in the near future.
"The Flash" and its cameo appearance from Carmine Falcone's most troubled offspring are in theaters now.