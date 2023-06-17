The Flash: Who Was Batman Chasing In The Beginning Of The Movie?

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

Even if you haven't seen the movie yet, the word is out that "The Flash" is full of multiversal Easter eggs and references to various points in the history of the DC Universe(s). Not only are there cameos from various big screen Batmen, but other superheroes also step in to help Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) correct the rift in the multiverse he creates by going back in time and to rescue his mother (Maribel Verdú) from the death she suffers in his proper timeline.

The theme of alternate timelines and realities means that Barry can theoretically encounter pretty much any character within the expansive DC Comics mosaic, and "The Flash" gives viewers plenty of nostalgic reminders of superheroes past and never-were. So, you might have missed that the bad guy being chased by Batman (Ben Affleck) in a conspicuously Christopher Nolan-like Batcycle in the film's opening sequence is also a known figure in the DC Universe.

Per the film's credits on IMDb, it's Al Falcone who is being chased, better known as Alberto Falcone of Gotham City's notorious Falcone crime family, played here in the character's live-action big-screen debut by Luke Brandon Field.