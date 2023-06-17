The Flash: How That Ending Leaves The Door Open For Barry Allen's Greatest Enemy

As we said, Eobard Thawne is an important character in the original "Flashpoint" story – but that fact becomes more impressive when you realize he actually doesn't appear on the page until the very end of the series.

In "Flashpoint," both the reader and Barry are led to believe that Thawne used his powers of time travel to rob the Flash of his powers and turn the world's heroes into dark shadows of their former selves. Batman is a murderous vigilante; Superman is an emaciated prisoner of war; and Wonder Woman and Aquaman are violent monarchs locked in a bloody war just days from destroying the planet. It's only at the end of the story that you (and Barry) realize this dystopia is of his own making.

In a story called "The Trial of the Flash," Barry discovers that Nora's mom was not only murdered by his archnemesis but that her death was indirectly the consequence of his acts as a superhero. It was ultimately this realization that drove him to travel back in time to prevent her death in the first place – and in resetting the timeline, he unintentionally freed Thawne from his chronological constraints, which allows him to finally kill Barry.

Of course, none of these elements would have been able to appear in "The Flash," not least of all because the films haven't set up Thawne until now. It's possible that they're angling to adapt elements of "The Trial" in a future installment, which could potentially lead to a more faithful adaptation of "Flashpoint" that includes the various event-level elements of the original story. The challenge, however, would be making such an event interesting after racing to this proto-"Flashpoint" so early without one of its most important villains.