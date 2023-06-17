Carl's Date: Is That Ed Asner's Voice - And Is It Really Pixar's Final Up Story?

In Ed Asner's acting career, the one role that stands above the rest is easily his turn as news director Lou Grant on the legendary CBS-TV sitcom "Mary Tyler Moore" in the 1970s. But to newer generations, Asner's voice role in Pixar's "Up" came to redefine the actor's success in the mid-2000s, as the veteran film and TV star brought heart to his voice role as the grumpy but lovable widower Carl Fredricksen.

At first, it seemed to be a one-and-done situation for "Up" when it was released in 2009, even though the film short "Dug's Special Mission" accompanied the film's home video release. However, Pixar surprised audiences 12 years later in 2021, when the Disney+ series "Dug Days" let fans revisit the beloved Pixar movie. And while the Disney+ series was named for Carl's faithful, four-legged companion Dug — who communicates through a high-tech voice collar — Asner was still featured in the voice cast as Carl. As such, it seemed the series of shorts was a bittersweet parting gift to fans since Asner passed away a mere two days before its premiere.

Now, Asner's back as the voice of his beloved character once again in "Carl's Date," a Pixar short film that is playing before the studios' new animated feature "Elemental," which is new in theaters. According to The Wrap, "Up" co-director and co-writer Bob Peterson — who also voiced the inquisitive canine — confirmed that Asner recorded the dialogue for the new "Dug Days" short film in the spring of 2021, just months before his death at 91.