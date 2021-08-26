The Disney Series Dug Days Will Let You Revisit A Beloved Pixar Movie

One of the most beloved dogs in Disney-Pixar film history will soon be trotting to the small screen, 12 years after he won over the hearts of audiences in the blockbuster family adventure "Up." His name is simply Dug, and the peculiar pooch is back for a series of original shorts called "Dug Days" — which "Up" fans are sure to, well, dig.

Directed by Pete Docter, and co-written by Docter, Bob Peterson, and Tom McCarthy, "Up" follows the adventure of Carl Fredricksen (voice of Ed Asner), a 78-year-old retiree, along with a young accidental stowaway, Russell (Jordan Nagai), as Carl's house takes flight with thousands of helium balloons. Their destination is Paradise Falls, a vacation destination Carl and his late wife, Ellie, aspired to travel to their whole lives.

As Carl and Russell land near what will be the final resting spot of the house, they encounter a group of dogs owned by the nefarious ex-aviator Charles Muntz (Christopher Plummer) whose thoughts are interpreted and spoken out loud through the aid of an electronic collar. Among them is a lovable misfit named Dug, a golden retriever who proves to be a loyal, dependable companion — at least until he spots and yells at attention, "Squirrel!"

Not only did movie audiences embrace "Up"— it earned more than $735 million at the worldwide box office — it was also embraced by the Hollywood awards circuit. As such, the film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture (a rarity for an animated film), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Sound Editing; and earned Docter a Best Animated Feature Oscar and Michael Giacchino a statuette for Best Original Score.