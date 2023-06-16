Whatever Happened To The Pop Pacifier After Shark Tank?

Entrepreneur Nicki Radzely managed to get "Shark Tank" star and investor Kevin O'Leary to take a bite of her retractable pacifier product, The Pop, with a deal for $250,000 in exchange for 10% equity. With her business, Radzely aimed to improve the lives of parents everywhere, but did the deal manage to do that for her own life?

O'Leary ended up being a great asset to the company. After their deal closed, the Canadian businessman joined the board and helped get some changes made to the company's branding and product line. Their name changed to Doddle & Co. and they brought in a wide variety of newly designed pacifiers, teethers, and bundle deals in an effort to expand. Along with their previously established retailers, O'Leary also helped the team get into other baby-specific chains such as Destiny Maternity and Pea in the Pod.

In April 2018, the company's bank, JP Morgan, froze its accounts. This left the team unable to provide payroll for employees nor be able to pay piling expenses for two weeks. The bank was able to fix the problem, explaining that it was the result of a mix-up. By the end of 2018, the company reached nearly $1 million in sales, with no major updates as to if that number has grown since.

Nevertheless, despite the challenges, Doddle & Co. has been able to prove itself in the business world. But first, Radzely had to prove herself in the tank.