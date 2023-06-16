The Flash Drops A Pun That Puts Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze To Shame

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Flash"

Dropping puns into a movie script is nothing new in Hollywood, and while sometimes these quick-witted quips are truly funny, in other instances, they can elevate the cringe factor in audience members. Superhero movies have certainly gone down the "punny" route in the past, perhaps best evidenced in Arnold Schwarzenegger's ice-cold lines as Mr. Freeze in the critically lambasted 1997 "Batman" sequel "Batman & Robin," starring George Clooney as the Caped Crusader. Now, Ezra Miller's Barry Allen — aka The Flash in the new DC superhero movie of the same name — has also delivered a pun, and audience reactions to it are varied.

In the film's action-packed opening scene, The Flash scrambles with the help of Batman (Ben Affleck) to save people from a crumbling building. Among those in peril are a group of infants falling from a maternity ward housed on one of the top floors, so as the Scarlet Speedster rushes to save them, he dubs the situation a "baby shower."

Twitter users naturally had their opinions on the line, and user @terrysean85 was among those who reacted positively to The Flash's pun, saying, "'Baby shower,' omg, the flash is awesomeness." Meanwhile, @Saurabh___K tweeted, "At starting there was baby shower... LMAO #TheFlash." Also, @JennabGreat sang praises of "The Flash" on Twitter, saying they loved the film for several reasons, including the sky raining babies. "Bro. I f**king loved #TheFlash. I neeeed more Sasha Calle Supergirl. BATFLECK. Baby Shower. Laughter and tears. I enjoyed the absolute hell out of it."

The comments are no doubt positive, considering the messy history of "The Flash" movie and the fact that it was released at all. Other viewers' reactions were far less kind.