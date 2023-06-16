The Flash: Who Plays Gary?
As a film that employs both time travel and the multiverse, "The Flash" has a pretty broad range of kooky characters. There are multiple versions of Barry Allen and even some other incarnations of the Flash, four different Batmen, old villains from the DCEU's past, and a number of new, supporting faces sprinkled throughout the adventure. One of those latter characters is Gary, the goofy roommate of the "Flashpoint" timeline's Barry, who's played by Sean Rogers.
Gary is the prototypical weird roomie — a man so apparently in love with the oddities of his timeline that he has a tattoo of Eric Stoltz's Marty McFly emblazoned on his leg. Though he only appears in one scene, Gary is certainly one of the quirkier characters in "The Flash," which is saying a lot given how wild the story becomes later on. He nails the character's zany comedy, but his onscreen history includes a lot of other genres as well.
Sean Rogers has had a varied career
Sean Rogers began his screen career back in 2010, appearing in a number of background and uncredited roles in films like "Trust," "Alleged," and "Kill the Irishman." In 2017, he played Scott in two episodes of "Village of the Damned," and in 2019, he appeared in an episode of the AMC horror-thriller series "NOS4A2."
Rogers' more recent credits include the 2019 film "Angelfish" and the 2020 films "Dinner in America" and "Milkwater." In 2021, he played Officer Marney in "Asking for It," which stars Vanessa Hudgens alongside his "Flash" co-stars Kiersey Clemons and Ezra Miller.
There's no doubt that "The Flash" is Rogers' highest-profile project to date, but he's already had a long and interesting road through Hollywood. Could his scene-stealing part as Gary be the thing that catapults him into the limelight later on? Only time will tell.
"The Flash" is currently playing in theaters.