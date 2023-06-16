The Flash: Who Plays Gary?

As a film that employs both time travel and the multiverse, "The Flash" has a pretty broad range of kooky characters. There are multiple versions of Barry Allen and even some other incarnations of the Flash, four different Batmen, old villains from the DCEU's past, and a number of new, supporting faces sprinkled throughout the adventure. One of those latter characters is Gary, the goofy roommate of the "Flashpoint" timeline's Barry, who's played by Sean Rogers.

Gary is the prototypical weird roomie — a man so apparently in love with the oddities of his timeline that he has a tattoo of Eric Stoltz's Marty McFly emblazoned on his leg. Though he only appears in one scene, Gary is certainly one of the quirkier characters in "The Flash," which is saying a lot given how wild the story becomes later on. He nails the character's zany comedy, but his onscreen history includes a lot of other genres as well.