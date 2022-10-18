There's Already A Script For The Flash 2

Fans of "The Flash" might finally be able to enjoy some good news after what seemed like a full year of mostly negative reporting about the franchise's troubled star. Barry Allen, better known as The Flash, has been played by Ezra Miller since the character was first introduced to the DC Extended Universe in "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice" in 2016. Since then, Miller has reprised the role as The Flash in "Suicide Squad," "Justice League," and now, in the character's first solo movie, "The Flash," set to be released on June 23, 2023.

At this point in the year, Warner Bros. should be out there promoting their upcoming movie, but instead, it seems like they are just trying to trudge forward through a swamp of bad press. Miller has had a troubled year in 2022 with multiple arrests and allegations of grooming and harassment. Most recently, CNN reported that they pleaded not guilty to the charge of burglary after being accused of breaking into a neighbor's home in Vermont and stealing several bottles of liquor. That charge came after a slew of other arrests and allegations earlier in the year.

In March 2022, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment, and then a few weeks later, arrested again for second-degree assault while living in Hawaii. These came on the heels of Miller being accused of grooming and manipulating an 18-year-old North Dakota resident as well as a 12-year-old child from Massachusetts — where the child's mother issued a temporary protection order against the actor.

But after that deluge of bad news about Miller, there finally might be something positive for fans of the fastest man alive to get excited about.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.