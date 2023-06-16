Extraction 2's Tkachiri Prison May Not Be Real, But Its Georgia Setting Is Right On The Mark

Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

"Extraction 2" sees Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a dangerous mission to save his ex-wife's sister and child from a dangerous correctional facility. Located in Georgia, the Tkachiri Prison is home to some of the country's most dangerous criminals, so the mercenary has to get past swarms of inmates before he can even dream of getting the family to safety. This paves the way for a dazzling 21-minute action sequence that terrified Hemsworth to film; however, it also references one of the most brutal prison locations on the planet.

The Tkachiri Prison isn't a real place, but the Georgian setting seems deliberate as the country is known for harboring some rough penitentiaries. However, none are more infamous than the Gldani prison, which the Georgia Journal describes as the world's fourth most dangerous clink. While it's just a generally grim place, this prison also has a history of recruiting guards who are more sadistic than some of the criminals, and it was once the subject of a well-documented scandal.