Extraction 2 Uses An Outdated And Uncomfortable Villain Trope

The all-too-common "disabled villain" trope uses the character's features and visible traits to indicate their evil nature. Media outlets like The Guardian and organizations like The Nora Project and Media Smarts have called out this stereotype, yet it continues to persist.

Though it doesn't exactly give its villain a hook hand or anything, "Extraction 2" nevertheless embraces the trope with open arms. While Gogrichiani gives a surprisingly nuanced performance for a villain who basically exists to provide an unstoppable force to clash against Tyler Rake's immovable object, Zurab's hearing aid and scarred features are clearly meant as visual signifiers of his nature as an antagonist ... and if they weren't enough, he also acquires a bloodshot "evil eye" over the course of the movie.

It's understandable that the makers of the sequel wanted a gruff, devious antagonist who's clearly different from the suave, skilled, and occasionally bespectacled Saju — who, after all, is not so much a villain as a guy who's simply trying to do his job. Still, "Extraction 2" could probably have achieved this mission in a way that didn't involve one of the more unfortunate villain stereotypes out there.