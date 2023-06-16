Extraction 2's One-Shot Fight Scene Is Long, But It's Not The Longest One Ever

This article contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

"Extraction 2" is full of action that has the viewers on the edge of their seats. From the literally explosive finale to the dizzying skyscraper glass rooftop battle between Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) and Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani), it's hard to deny that fans of adrenaline-heavy action scenes are eating well when it comes to this particular film.

Still, as glorious as the movie's big action beats invariably are, the crown jewel of "Extraction 2" is easy to point out. The prison rescue scene that kicks off the movie's mayhem is a one-shot sequence that forces Tyler and his allies to run through a lethal gamut that includes (but is not limited to) a fight against an entire prison and a dangerous train roof showdown between Tyler and Zurab's attack helicopters.

The seemingly endless scene gets wilder with each passing second, and it's easy to start wondering whether "Extraction 2" has actually managed to give us the longest action oner in history. Unfortunately, this isn't the case. Then again, it's very hard to top something like Yuji Shimomura's samurai action movie "Kyô Samurai Musashi," aka "Crazy Samurai: 400 vs. 1," which has a fight scene that lasts no less than 77 minutes.