How Gerard Butler Accidentally Gave Himself Anaphylactic Shock On Geostorm

Gerard Butler has cultivated a persona for being one of the roughest, toughest cats to have ever graced the big screen. But his real-world persona is far less rough-and-tumble. In fact, the action movie all-star is often disarmingly charming, even goofy during press events and interviews. And during a 2017 interview on ITV's "Lorraine," the imposing Scotsman made clear he's not quite as tough as his some of his characters when he detailed how an overdose of bee venom nearly killed him.

The actor had apparently been a big proponent of using bee venom as a homeopathic treatment for aches and pains, as the compound is known to possess certain anti-inflammatory elements. As Butler tells the story, he was seeking just such a treatment during the filming of his 2017 sci-fi spectacular "Geostorm." But it seems the doctor tasked with administering Butler's dose of bee venom wasn't entirely aware of how bee venom works, and the actor claimed he actually went into shock after the treatment. "And so he gives me a shot," Butler said of the event, "And I go 'Oh that's interesting, it stings.'" He then added that the doctor promptly gave him several more doses

"And then I have the worst reaction, and I kinda went into this anaphylactic shock," the actor said. He also told host Lorraine Kelly he quickly swelled up, could feel "creepy crawlies" all over him, and that he thought his heart might explode.