The Weeknd Says Reports Of On-Set Problems On The Idol Are 'Ridiculous'

You might know Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known as The Weeknd, from his incredibly successful music career — and now he's turning to the small screen. This movie came with some controversy, but according to Tesfaye, the rumors surrounding his buzzy new project "The Idol" are "ridiculous."

Tesfaye plays the lead role in "The Idol" — created by "Euphoria" showrunner Sam Levinson — alongside Lily-Rose Depp, with Depp's young pop ingenue Joceyln inexplicably drawn to a self-professed "self-help guru" and probable cult leader known as Tedros (Tesfaye). As the series approaches its premiere on HBO and its streamer Max, Tesfaye is speaking out about reports that the environment on set is just as dramatic as the show itself.

In a profile by Vanity Fair, Tesfaye seriously played down the allegations made in a Rolling Stone article. "I thought the article was ridiculous," Tesfaye said. "I wanted to give a ridiculous response to it." He certainly did... by releasing a clip from the upcoming series where he criticizes the publication.

The star also addressed rumors of difficulties with Amy Seimetz, a director who abruptly left production before filming wrapped. "I actually really loved working with Amy, and I'm sure she's reading all this being like, 'Why am I being thrown into this?'" Tesfaye said, saying that the problem centered around schedules and not creative differences.