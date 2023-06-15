Guardians Of The Galaxy Vs. Avengers Has A Clear Winner, According To James Gunn

James Gunn's presence in the superhero film genre looms large. He made arguably the best trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, and he's hard at work at DC, as well, with the critically-acclaimed "The Suicide Squad" and his upcoming work on "Superman: Legacy." It's safe to say he knows a thing or two about comic books and superheroes, including who would win in a fight between two massive team-ups.

Many comic book conversations center around who would win in a fight if famous heroes went up against each other. Now, Gunn has laid down the gauntlet of who would win if the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy found themselves on opposing sides. Gunn appeared on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast to offer his unfiltered opinion: "Listen, I always thought that the Guardians would beat the s*** out of the Avengers easily." Those are pretty big words, and he offers some reasoning behind them: "Like, it's just they're from outer space. They have technology that is pretty advanced, so it would be hard to beat them."

Gunn is naturally biased toward the Guardians, but it brings up an interesting question of who would genuinely win between the two teams. Let's do a little analysis and some good, old-fashioned speculating to determine who has the true advantage.