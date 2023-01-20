James Gunn's Superman Reboot Needs To Stand Out From Its Predecessors In One Key Way

Let's start out with what previous "Superman" films got wrong. One thing Gunn must course correct after Snyder's run is Superman's personality. "Man of Steel" and subsequent films portrayed the Son of Krypton as a burdened hero who let his father die in a tornado because to do otherwise would expose his powers, then killed Zod (Michael Shannon). A morally conflicted Clark Kent isn't a bad decision, but the Superman fans who grew up reading comics would never let someone die, even for the greater good. Superman preserves life. If someone around him dies, it's despite his best efforts, and it's the guilt that weighs on him.

To be fair, there are some interesting Superman comic book storylines, such as "Injustice," that deal with the concept of a rogue Superman. Others, like "Red Son," ask what would have happened if Kal El landed not in Kansas but in Soviet Russia. And, of course, there's Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns," which Snyder drew inspiration from (and largely misunderstood in) "Batman v Superman." But crucially, these are never prime timeline stories. They take place in other realities, so as not to sully the integrity of the main timeline Superman.

Superman's essential goodness can be summed up by a phrase that has become film writing 101: Save the cat. Christopher Reeve became the definitive Man of Tomorrow in the 1978 "Superman," effectively depicted as a hero who uses his nearly infinite power to do simple acts of heroism, encapsulated in the iconic scene where he rescues a girl's cat from a tree. This is one aspect of previous films that absolutely must return with Gunn's vision for the character.