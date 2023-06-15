Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Elemental

One Easter egg that shows up in every single Pixar movie is the inclusion of "A113," a reference to the character animation classroom at CalArts, the art school attended by most of Pixar's head creatives (including "Elemental" and "The Good Dinosaur" director Peter Sohn). If you know to look for the designation, sometimes it's easy to find; prominent examples include Mater's license plate in the "Cars" movies, as well as the code for AUTO's directive in "WALL-E."

"Elemental," however, is a lot sneakier with its inclusion of the A113 Easter egg; viewers need a significant awareness of elemental science to get it. The WetCo transit sign for Element City includes three symbols for different train lines: "A," "H," and "Al," with the first in a circle and the latter two in squares. H is the atomic symbol for Hydrogen, which has an atomic number of 1 on the periodic table. Al is the symbol for Aluminum, which has the atomic number 13. Therefore, the sign is coded "A113."

It's worth noting that the elements anthropomorphized in "Elemental" are the four classical elements, which correspond to states of matter, rather than the atomic elements included on the periodic table. Sohn has said the genesis for the film's concept came about due to his interest in the periodic table as a high school student, so this scientific Easter egg feels very on point.