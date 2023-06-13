Elio's First Trailer Is An Out Of This World Adventure From Pixar
The untold truth of Pixar is full of two things: Awesome, groundbreaking animated movies, and the development of new stories and techniques to make even more awesome, groundbreaking animated movies. With both their film series and standalone features, they've created plenty of stunning work in incredibly diverse settings, but they've also been known to stick to the classics. Space has definitely been a favorite over the years, from "Toy Story" fan favorite Buzz Lightyear's various adventures to the sci-fi robot romance of "Wall-E."
Now, Pixar is once again exploring the space theme by going intergalactic with its new movie, "Elio." Set to drop in 2024, the movie will be directed by Adrian Molina, who has worked on multiple Pixar films before and is best known for writing and co-directing 2017's "Coco," which won two Academy Awards. Now, the new trailer for "Elio" is out, and while it obviously doesn't give too much of the story away, it certainly looks gorgeous and intriguing.
The sky's not the limit in the first Elio trailer
"Elio" is a story about a young man who ends up with the most important job on Earth — or, rather, off Earth — and his mother who just so happens to also work on an important space-themed project. "You're invited on Disney and Pixar's newest adventure... ELIO. Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth," Pixar's official Twitter account described the movie's premise. Apart from the fascinating, intergalactic fish-out-of-water theme, fans on Reddit were quick to note that the accompanying concept art shows a very different artistic flair from the classic Pixar style, and many compared its vibes to "Steven Universe."
As the trailer shows, "Elio" indeed goes all in on inventive animation to bring its ambitious story to life. The movie features "Sweet Tooth" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Yonas Kibreab as Elio and "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise veteran America Ferrera as his mother, Olga Solis ... and from the looks of it, both are in for the adventure of a lifetime.