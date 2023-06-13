Elio's First Trailer Is An Out Of This World Adventure From Pixar

The untold truth of Pixar is full of two things: Awesome, groundbreaking animated movies, and the development of new stories and techniques to make even more awesome, groundbreaking animated movies. With both their film series and standalone features, they've created plenty of stunning work in incredibly diverse settings, but they've also been known to stick to the classics. Space has definitely been a favorite over the years, from "Toy Story" fan favorite Buzz Lightyear's various adventures to the sci-fi robot romance of "Wall-E."

Now, Pixar is once again exploring the space theme by going intergalactic with its new movie, "Elio." Set to drop in 2024, the movie will be directed by Adrian Molina, who has worked on multiple Pixar films before and is best known for writing and co-directing 2017's "Coco," which won two Academy Awards. Now, the new trailer for "Elio" is out, and while it obviously doesn't give too much of the story away, it certainly looks gorgeous and intriguing.