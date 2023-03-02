Nick Fury Had A Samuel L. Jackson Moment In An Alternate Version Of Iron Man's Post-Credits Scene

Throughout its continuous reign in cinema halls, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered a medley of jaw-dropping moments. Audiences were floored when Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and the rest of the galaxy's most capable heroes were wiped away, turned into ash and dust thanks to Thanos' (Josh Brolin) snap in "Avengers: Infinity War." Before that, viewers swooned in their seats as Alan Silvestri's swooping theme from the "Avengers" blasted as the titular character's assembled for the first time in Joss Whedon's 2012 team-up flick.

Each MCU entry continues to expand on the mythology concocted by Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios. Seeing as the superhero franchise is the biggest in the world, it's important to note that the Marvel empire wasn't built in a day. The first film in the MCU, Jon Favreau's "Iron Man," carefully set up the cosmic, chaotic, cross-over-driven franchise that we know today. And it all began with a post-credits scene involving Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, the first major floor-on-the-ground moment for the MCU.

Even the most casual Marvel fans know the scene. The director of S.H.I.E.L.D. breaks into Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) home, inviting him to join the "Avengers Initiative." The 30-second scene set up one of the most ambitious franchises in Hollywood but fans might not know there's more to the story. A recent interview with Favreau, however, has confirmed that an alternate version of the "Iron Man" post-credits scene was shot. And thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, the alternate Nick Fury-focused scene has finally seen the light of day.