Nick Fury Had A Samuel L. Jackson Moment In An Alternate Version Of Iron Man's Post-Credits Scene
Throughout its continuous reign in cinema halls, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered a medley of jaw-dropping moments. Audiences were floored when Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and the rest of the galaxy's most capable heroes were wiped away, turned into ash and dust thanks to Thanos' (Josh Brolin) snap in "Avengers: Infinity War." Before that, viewers swooned in their seats as Alan Silvestri's swooping theme from the "Avengers" blasted as the titular character's assembled for the first time in Joss Whedon's 2012 team-up flick.
Each MCU entry continues to expand on the mythology concocted by Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios. Seeing as the superhero franchise is the biggest in the world, it's important to note that the Marvel empire wasn't built in a day. The first film in the MCU, Jon Favreau's "Iron Man," carefully set up the cosmic, chaotic, cross-over-driven franchise that we know today. And it all began with a post-credits scene involving Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, the first major floor-on-the-ground moment for the MCU.
Even the most casual Marvel fans know the scene. The director of S.H.I.E.L.D. breaks into Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) home, inviting him to join the "Avengers Initiative." The 30-second scene set up one of the most ambitious franchises in Hollywood but fans might not know there's more to the story. A recent interview with Favreau, however, has confirmed that an alternate version of the "Iron Man" post-credits scene was shot. And thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, the alternate Nick Fury-focused scene has finally seen the light of day.
Samuel L. Jackson said his signature naughty word in the alternate Iron Man scene
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's live show, "Iron Man" director Jon Favreau was asked about the iconic post-credits sequence involving Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. "I had [Samuel L. Jackson] do a take, for me. I knew it wasn't going to be in the movie," Favreau said. Kimmel stopped Favreau from describing the scene and revealed that he had access to the alternate take.
The alternate version of the Nick Fury scene begins in the same manner as the original "Iron Man" clip. After rhetorically asking Stark (Downey Jr.) if he's the only superhero in the world, Fury says he's here to "talk about a business opportunity." "Who the hell are you?" asks Downey's character, to which Jackson says: " Nick Fury, mother****er." Fury's expletive-heavy dialogue is a nod to Jackson's penchant for dropping the Mother-F bomb throughout his flicks. The swear has become synonymous with the actor, who has appeared in nearly 200 films to date. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never dropped an F-bomb before, the franchise did have Fury say "Motherf-" in "Avengers: Infinity War," before the character was whisked away by Thanos' snap.
For audiences, seeing Jackson say "Mother****er" on the big screen is nothing short of spectacle. The actor, however, sees the word as his own superpower. "I stuttered for a long time, and it actually did help me stop," the "Iron Man" actor explained to Vanity Fair while discussing his battle with stuttering. "I'm not really sure why, but it's easy for me to pronounce [...] The word still helps me today."