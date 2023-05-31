Asteroid City Might Require Two Viewings, According To Wes Anderson

It's safe to say that Wes Anderson has one of the most distinctive styles in all of Hollywood, with many of his films being instantly recognizable through their vibrant color palette, symmetrical framing, and enormous ensembles of eccentric characters. His latest project, a science fiction romantic comedy-drama titled "Asteroid City," checks off all of these boxes and more — with early reviews for the film suggesting it might be the most whimsical (and weird) Wes Anderson picture yet.

As such, it should come as no surprise that the director himself has suggested "Asteroid City" might require multiple viewings in order to fully appreciate all that this dense science fiction tale has to offer. "You make a movie and at first it gets whatever reaction it gets, and that's just what it is. But in time, some of the movies have a different kind of life; they sort of go off on their own and people rediscover them, or not," Anderson explained during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival (via AP News). "I have a funny feeling that this movie might be one that benefits from seeing it twice." Anderson went on to explain that "Asteroid City" might be a movie you watch once to "get the whole idea of it," and watch a second time simply to experience the film.

Although Anderson 's comments make it clear that "Asteroid City" is a film that benefits from multiple viewings, he clarified that it's not required in order to enjoy the film, and that nobody ever sets out to make a movie you have to watch twice in order to love.