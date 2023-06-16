The Flash: Where Exactly Does The DC Movie Universe Stand After The Movie Ends?

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash"

No matter how many cameos and Bat-folks "The Flash" features, it's ultimately a movie about two things: Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) personal development and the complicated past- and future-changing "spaghetti" multiverse time travel can create. While exploring these things, the film introduces a whole lot of new concepts, as well as a number of intriguing alternate-universe characters, some of whom are extremely familiar.

The movie's climax more or less confirms that every major DC-adjacent project — from the Tim Burton "Superman" movie that never existed to the 1960s "Batman" TV show that very much did — takes place in some alternate universe. In fact, the bulk of "The Flash" seems to take place in the Burton "Batman" universe, where Michael Keaton's Batman is the only high-profile costumed hero.

Then again, "The Flash" is also the second to last movie in the DC Extended Universe, which is set to give way to the new James Gunn-Peter Safran DCU after "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." So, what exactly is its impact on the DC movie universe's future? Is George Clooney the main Batman again? What does Aquaman do when he wakes up in the puddle Barry leaves him in the post-credits scene? Will the Flash himself appear in more movies, or have we seen the last of him? Few of these questions have concrete answers quite yet, but based on what we know about the franchise's future, here's what seems most likely.