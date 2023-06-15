Ezra Miller's Flash Will Never Be Tom Holland's Spider-Man (Despite What DC Wants)

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash"

In "The Flash," Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) is a gangly, wise-cracking junior superhero who wears a tight red costume and whose mentor is an impossibly cool billionaire who fights crime with high-tech gadgets. He's traumatized by the violent death of an older relative and remains committed to his sole living parent figure, while nevertheless keeping his crimefighter identity secret from them. He's an extremely smart guy whose civilian identity is a science-oriented nerd, and he has extensive knowledge of a wide array of subjects like math. Despite being one of the most powerful superheroes around and adored by teens, his youth and lack of experience mean that his peers tend to only call him as a last resort.

You know who also fits that exact same description, right? Yep, it's Spider-Man — specifically, Tom Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe take on the character. Combine this with the fact that the Flash's self-titled movie takes him into the multiverse and teams him up with an alternate-universe version of himself, and things are starting to look a lot like DC is doing its level best to set Barry up as the alternate-company equivalent of the friendly neighborhood multiversal wall-climber, circa "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

There's just one problem. Shoehorning The Flash into the Spider-Man mold is an approach that's doomed to fail for two very simple reasons: At his core, The Flash is a very different character from Spider-Man — and Miller is a very different actor from Holland.