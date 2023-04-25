The Flash Second Trailer: Breakdown, Small Details, And Big Reveals

"The Flash" stars not one but two Barry Allens, which means that "The Flash" also stars not one but two Flashes. And to make the watching experience more digestible, they have to have visually distinct costumes. In the latest trailer, Flash Number One is sporting a comics-accurate red-and-gold super-onesie with lightning bolt embellishment, and Flash Number Two is sporting ... something else. What is that, exactly? Homemade body armor? It's weirdly clunky for a speedster. Now, the costume is barely on screen for more than a second, and it's never close up, so it's hard to say for sure, but it looks like Flash Number Two is strapped inside of a repurposed Batman costume.

Look at it again. You'll notice the red coloring appears to be a slap-dash paint job with streaks of black peeking through, and that lightning bolt insignia is definitely painted over a different logo, although it's too far away to say with 100 percent confidence that it's painted over the bat crest. But the clincher here is the hilariously thick cowl, a staple feature of Michael Keaton's original Batman design.

Aside from making Flash Number Two look like a bad Juggernaut cosplayer, it has two sets of ears. The first pair is the Flash's typical lighting bolts, and the second pair is — yep, those are bat ears, alright. Batman's too fashion-forward for something like that to slip through the cracks, so there's just no way that Bruce Wayne signed off on this Bat-Flash hybrid disaster. It's way more likely that Barry "borrowed" the suit and spruced it up at the nearest Michaels. Which is actually pretty on-brand for the Flash.