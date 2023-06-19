Who Did Annie Wersching Play In Nathan Fillion's Castle?

Over the past few decades, there have been no shortages of cop dramas on television. "Castle," however, managed to stand out above the rest. The series featured an incredible cast led by Nathan Fillion as the titular author and Stana Katic as Detective Kate Beckett. It also had a number of notable guest stars playing other members of the NYPD as well as suspects who committed heinous crimes.

One such guest star, the late Annie Wersching, appeared in three episodes as Kelly Nieman. Kelly is an esteemed plastic surgeon who is also the girlfriend of the serial killer Jerry Tyson (Michael Mosley). Like her partner, she has psychopathic tendencies and is eventually brought to justice.

Wersching first appeared as Kelly Nieman in the Season 6 episode, "Disciple." After finding two bodies, who bear a striking resemblance to Lanie (Tamala Jones) and Javi (Jon Huertas), Castle and Beckett trace the event to Kelly, who confirms that she did the plastic surgery and made them look like the NYPD employees. Castle believes the case is connected to Jerry Tyson, aka 3XK, which is confirmed via prison records when Kelly was a doctor during Jerry's incarceration. When they try to confront her, all they find is a piece of paper saying, "Better luck next time," solidifying her involvement in the murders.