Secret Invasion Finally Unites Nick Fury With Rhodey & It Gets Complicated Quick

Contains general spoilers for "Secret Invasion"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a sprawling, complicated place. It's so big that some of its superpowered characters have never even met. So it goes with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), former head of S.H.I.E.L.D., and James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle), close friend of the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and tech genius ne plus ultra. "Secret Invasion" is set to change that fact, and according to Jackson and Cheadle, it doesn't take long for things to get messy.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Looper, Cheadle declared that he's looking forward to seeing how Rhodey's relationship with Nick and his friends changes and evolves. Refraining from revealing any spoilers for the Disney+ series, the actor noted that there are some entertaining things ahead.

Jackson, meanwhile, pointed out that he and his longtime friend Cheadle have never had the privilege of acting together. "I've never had an in-depth scene with Don ... So that was like manna. I've been waiting to do this for years and years and years," he noted. "It was wonderful to do and ... have that kind of abrasive little thing happen there," Jackson added, hinting that there are some rough times ahead for the team and the connection between Rhodey and Fury.