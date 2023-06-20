The Flash: S9 Featured A Full-Circle Callback That Was Special To Stephen Amell
Although the Arrowverse ended with the final season of "The Flash," that hasn't stopped Stephen Amell from remembering all the good times he had at The CW. The "Arrow" star started it all, paving the way for the network to make an interconnected TV universe, so it's only fair that "The Flash" brought him back for one final outing.
On "The Flash" Season 9, Oliver Queen (Amell) takes a break from watching over the Multiverse to help Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) one last time. Afterward, the two heroes share a final drink before saying goodbye, recreating Amell's favorite scene from his earliest appearances on "The Flash."
"I told [showrunner Eric Wallace] that my favorite scene that we ever shot in a crossover, aside from my favorite scene in the pilot, was when Barry and Oliver had a drink at the bar," Amell reminisced to Entertainment Weekly. "And he wrote this beautiful scene of the two of us sitting there having a beer [for Oliver's return in season 9]. If you go back and you really pay close attention to the dialogue, it's pretty much verbatim what I said to him in the pilot of The Flash. That was a really neat full-circle moment."
Arrowverse crossovers were a dream come true for Amell
With his final appearance on "The Flash," Stephen Amell broke his promise that he would never return to the Arrowverse following the finale of "Arrow." While recreating one of his favorite scenes with co-star Grant Gustin probably played a role in his final return, Amell has always been a sucker for crossing over with other Arrowverse properties.
"I remember it for my first appearance on 'The Flash,'" the actor said when Entertainment Weekly asked about his most memorable Arrowverse moments. "I remember the first time Oliver and Barry get to interact with Superman for the first time and Supergirl. I mean, come on. That's me feeling like a kid, dream come true. And then Grant and Melissa [Benoist] and I going to Chicago to shoot the scenes for the introduction of Ruby Rose as Batwoman was a pretty unique scenario."
Whether he wants to admit it or not, the Arrowverse wouldn't have happened without Amell, as he paved the way for The CW to explore many more superhero shows. While he loved crossing over with each of them, he admits that no two sets felt the same. In his interview with EW, he compared being on "The Flash" to summer camp, while "Arrow" related to a hard day of grueling labor. Similarly, "Legends of Tomorrow," "Supergirl," and "Batwoman" all had different vibes, so while he paved the way for them, he couldn't really offer them much advice in terms of running their shows.