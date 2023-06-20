The Flash: S9 Featured A Full-Circle Callback That Was Special To Stephen Amell

Although the Arrowverse ended with the final season of "The Flash," that hasn't stopped Stephen Amell from remembering all the good times he had at The CW. The "Arrow" star started it all, paving the way for the network to make an interconnected TV universe, so it's only fair that "The Flash" brought him back for one final outing.

On "The Flash" Season 9, Oliver Queen (Amell) takes a break from watching over the Multiverse to help Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) one last time. Afterward, the two heroes share a final drink before saying goodbye, recreating Amell's favorite scene from his earliest appearances on "The Flash."

"I told [showrunner Eric Wallace] that my favorite scene that we ever shot in a crossover, aside from my favorite scene in the pilot, was when Barry and Oliver had a drink at the bar," Amell reminisced to Entertainment Weekly. "And he wrote this beautiful scene of the two of us sitting there having a beer [for Oliver's return in season 9]. If you go back and you really pay close attention to the dialogue, it's pretty much verbatim what I said to him in the pilot of The Flash. That was a really neat full-circle moment."