Secret Invasion: What Did Maria Hill Do Right After The Blip?
With "Secret Invasion," the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series debuting on Disney+ this month, the franchise returns to Earth after the space hijinks of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", following up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he battles a secret invasion by the alien Skrulls. Joining him for the ride are fan-favorite characters CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders).
It's been a while since the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," but for Agent Hill, those horrors are fresh in her mind. As one of the Blip victims, she was wiped out by the infamous Thanos finger snap, only to return five years later.
At a "Secret Invasion" press event attended by Looper, Smulders revealed what she believes Agent Hill did after being returned to reality from the Blip. Characteristically, she thinks her no-nonsense S.H.I.E.L.D. operative got right back to work without taking so much as a moment to get her bearings back after five years out of time. "I think Maria Hill came back and someone else was sitting in her desk and immediately kicked them out and got to work," Smulders said. "I think there was just a mountain of cases to get to, which is part of her resentment towards Fury, because he was not around."
Nick Fury's friendship with Maria Hill is on the rocks in Secret Invasion
As Colbie Smulders alluded to in her comments at the "Secret Invasion" press event, the relationship between her and Nick Fury is in a tense spot when the series kicks off. For the all-business Maria Hill — the sort of person who wakes up after being deleted from existence for five years and immediately goes back to work — it must seem like an abnegation of duty to see Fury sipping pineapple floats beachside on a Skrull spaceship, rather than dealing with the planet-wide crisis we've seen glimpses of in post-"Endgame" MCU content.
In a short teaser from Marvel Entertainment, Hill sits with Fury over drinks and voices some of her concerns. "Your lack of contact over the past few years sent a pretty clear message," Hill says bluntly. "You're not ready for this, Fury. There's a very real threat out there. You were never the same after the Blip. You always told me there is no shame in walking away when the steps are uncertain, so check your footing."
Ultimately, "Secret Invasion" seems poised to make clear why Fury needs someone like Hill in his life. It's safe to say most people are too intimidated by the master spy to tell him how they really feel. But that's something that can't be said for Hill — even after five years away.