Secret Invasion: What Did Maria Hill Do Right After The Blip?

With "Secret Invasion," the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series debuting on Disney+ this month, the franchise returns to Earth after the space hijinks of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", following up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he battles a secret invasion by the alien Skrulls. Joining him for the ride are fan-favorite characters CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders).

It's been a while since the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," but for Agent Hill, those horrors are fresh in her mind. As one of the Blip victims, she was wiped out by the infamous Thanos finger snap, only to return five years later.

At a "Secret Invasion" press event attended by Looper, Smulders revealed what she believes Agent Hill did after being returned to reality from the Blip. Characteristically, she thinks her no-nonsense S.H.I.E.L.D. operative got right back to work without taking so much as a moment to get her bearings back after five years out of time. "I think Maria Hill came back and someone else was sitting in her desk and immediately kicked them out and got to work," Smulders said. "I think there was just a mountain of cases to get to, which is part of her resentment towards Fury, because he was not around."