The Steamy Black Mirror Episode You Probably Shouldn't Watch With Others

Since "Striking Vipers" features plenty of in-game copulation, the "Black Mirror" episode can be a bit of a racy watch. Still, the questions that it's asking about sexuality are very intriguing. For instance, are the friends bisexual, or is the game just allowing them to experience things they might never be able to in real life?

After all, as one of them now inhabits a female body in the game, the sex that they're having is heteronormative, even though they're both men outside of the game. Furthermore, if you could have sexual intercourse in VR, would that be considered cheating or just another form of self-pleasure?

These are just some of the moral quandaries at the heart of this "Black Mirror" episode, and they leave the viewer wondering how they might approach this kind of situation were the technology available for them to have these kinds of interactive experiences. Furthermore, if you could live as the opposite gender in a game, how would that change the dynamic between men, women, and trans or non-binary individuals?

While "Striking Vipers" doesn't really answer any of these questions definitively over the course of the episode, it does provide arguably the most entertaining and interesting episode to emerge out of the fifth season of "Black Mirror."