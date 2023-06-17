The Real Reason The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Was Delayed

Sometimes an idea comes along that's so good it becomes a phenomenon almost immediately. This was definitely the case with "Five Nights at Freddy's," the nerve-shredding horror game that sees you checking security cameras from the safety of your monitoring room, only to see the animatronics coming to life at the Chuck E. Cheese-like restaurant you're overseeing.

If you've ever been creeped out by the dead eyes of animatronics, "Five Nights at Freddy's" lets you know that you're not alone. Naturally, with its penchant for jump scares, the series became great fodder for streamers, whose fans delighted at watching them scream as they ultimately succumbed to the sentient animatronic creatures.

Of course, this popularity also led to plenty of talk about a possible movie version of "Five Nights at Freddy's." While we know that one is finally on the way, the main reason it took so long is that Scott Cawthon, who created the game series, really wanted to make sure that the story they were telling fit with his vision of what a movie should look like. As noted by Variety, he explained as much on the forums for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" series, speaking directly to fans about the movie back in 2018. "OK, guys, I had a script written; Jason [Blum] liked it, and Chris Columbus liked it too, but I tossed it," he said. "I had a different idea for it, one that I liked better. I take responsibility for this delay; it's my fault."