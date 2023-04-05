Five Nights At Freddy's To Get Simultaneous October Theatrical And Peacock Premiere

The original "Five Nights at Freddy's" took over the gaming world when it arrived in 2014, going from a one-off horror game about killer animatronics to a full-on franchise. Now, almost a decade after the first game's debut, it has numerous sequels, all kinds of tie-in media, and loads of merchandise to its credit, but that's not all. A feature film is on the way from director Emma Tammi, "Five Nights at Freddy's" creator Scott Cawthon, and Blumhouse Productions — one that's now set for a hybrid release.

It has come to light through an official April 5, 2023 press release that "Five Nights at Freddy's" will premiere at the cinema and on the Peacock streaming service simultaneously. This day-and-date release is one of many for Peacock and Universal, which have previously released films like "Halloween Kills" and "Halloween Ends" in the same fashion. Additionally, producer Jason Blum took to Twitter to share that "Five Nights at Freddy's" will make its grand introduction on October 27, 2023, just in time for Halloween.

Regardless of which format you choose to see it in, what can you expect from "Five Nights at Freddy's"? Suffice to say, it seems like quite a promising horror flick.