Sesame Street: The Real Reason Oscar The Grouch's Original Voice Actor Was Replaced

"Sesame Street" has been a staple of the television landscape for longer than many viewers have even been alive. With the educational children's series having got its start all the way back in 1969, over 50 seasons of the beloved show have aired over the last five decades, offering an episode count of over 4,600 along the way.

Naturally, many memorable characters from the series have made their way into the hearts of fans over so many years. Though Elmo, Grover, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster are among the most famous, there's one green curmudgeon who has been glowering his way through "Sesame Street" since the beginning.

Oscar the Grouch pretty much has the attitude you would expect of a guy who lives in a trashcan, and he's become an easy standout on "Sesame Street" as a result. For 50 years, Caroll Spinney voiced the character before retiring in October 2018. The actor — who also provided the voice for Big Bird — died of dystonia a little over a year later, in December 2019.