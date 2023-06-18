The Sex Lives Of College Girls S2: How Many Episodes Are There?
Season 2 of HBO dramedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls" concluded in December of 2022 after airing at a rate of two new episodes per week. Interest in the show remained high enough at the time for HBO to announce its renewal for a third season just prior to the conclusion of its second. In fact, a Deadline report about the Season 3 news revealed that "The Sex Lives of College Girls" was the best-performing original on the streaming service that WB questionably rechristened Max.
While the provocative promise of its title probably has something to do with its high viewership, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" is unafraid to complicate its core group of characters, making for suitably dramatic viewing. Fans of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" were disappointed in Bela (Amrit Kaur) during Season 2, for example, for becoming excessively self-absorbed. This arc plays out over the course of the 10 episodes that comprise Season 2 in its entirety.
Unsurprisingly, Season 2 follows a precedent set by Season 1, which is also 10 episodes in length. HBO has yet to announce an official episode count of Season 3, but with no reason to expect a significant divergence from the formula that's worked so far, 10 episodes will likely remain standard moving forward.
Cast members and characters changed between Seasons 1 and 2
When "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 2 premiered, Seventeen Magazine published an interview with its four central cast members — Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur — about their respective roles. Compared to Season 1, Scott and Rapp characterized themselves as feeling more confident during the making of Season 2. "I felt so much anxiety working on the show because it was the first time I had done something like this," Scott said of its first season. "This time around, I know things. We have a little bit more under our belt, we have a little more experience, a little bit more confidence, a little bit less imposter syndrome."
Rapp then shared that she felt like she had grown as a person between the show's first two seasons. "I have become 10 times closer to my personal identity and I have become 10 times more sure of myself," she said.
Chalamet, meanwhile, described her character Kimberly as decidedly more complex in Season 2. "[She's] on a deeper level, on a little bit more of a nuanced level," she said.
The results of its actors' increased confidence and the consequential growth of their characters are now available to watch in full across the 10 episodes of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 2 on Max.