The Sex Lives Of College Girls S2: How Many Episodes Are There?

Season 2 of HBO dramedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls" concluded in December of 2022 after airing at a rate of two new episodes per week. Interest in the show remained high enough at the time for HBO to announce its renewal for a third season just prior to the conclusion of its second. In fact, a Deadline report about the Season 3 news revealed that "The Sex Lives of College Girls" was the best-performing original on the streaming service that WB questionably rechristened Max.

While the provocative promise of its title probably has something to do with its high viewership, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" is unafraid to complicate its core group of characters, making for suitably dramatic viewing. Fans of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" were disappointed in Bela (Amrit Kaur) during Season 2, for example, for becoming excessively self-absorbed. This arc plays out over the course of the 10 episodes that comprise Season 2 in its entirety.

Unsurprisingly, Season 2 follows a precedent set by Season 1, which is also 10 episodes in length. HBO has yet to announce an official episode count of Season 3, but with no reason to expect a significant divergence from the formula that's worked so far, 10 episodes will likely remain standard moving forward.