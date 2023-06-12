The Flash: Sasha Calle Didn't Know Supergirl Was The Role She Was Auditioning For
It's not unusual for producers of high-profile projects to keep actors in the dark as to what movie they are auditioning for. For a recent example, "Prey" star Amber Midthunder didn't know she was auditioning for a "Predator" movie, as she was only provided a basic outline of her character and no timeline as a frame of reference. Midthunder didn't realize she was auditioning to play a hunter who battles a malevolent alien force in the 2022 "Predator" prequel.
Now, Sasha Calle can be added to the list of actors who auditioned for a film without any clue of what it actually was. In an interview with Comic Book, Calle recalled that she only knew the role was in an "Untitled Warner Bros. film." After printing out the sides — actor lingo for portions of a script that are used in auditions — Calle told Comic Book that the scene she was reading for the Warner Bros. production was akin to a Charlize Theron action thriller that she admired.
"I remember in the sides — and this is where they trick you — I had a gun, right? I was like this like angry kind of assassin, like I thought it was semi-like 'Atomic Blonde,' I love 'Atomic Blonde' so much, and it was in that realm," Calle recalled for the publication. "She was vulnerable but really angry and like definitely knew her way around a gun, do you know what I mean? So, I immediately was like, 'Can I buy a fake gun [like an air pressure gun] for the audition?' and she was like, 'Do it.' So, I went on Amazon [and] got one."
Unbeknownst to Calle, the character's power was of the superhero variety.
Calle's audition immediately merited a screen test
Apparently, the filmmakers behind the "Untitled Warner Bros. film" were so impressed by Sasha Calle's audition that they ordered a screen test for the actor. "I was like, 'Oh, my God.' It was, like, straight to test. It was one tape," Calle told Comic Book. "I did one tape, and they were like the director wants to speak to you."
Four days after the screen test, Calle recalled for the publication, director Andy Muschietti contacted her in a video call. She said the filmmaker first asked her if she'd be willing to cut her hair for her role and then he revealed the film she auditioned for was "The Flash." At that point, Calle explained she thought she was going to be playing someone who uses a gun. The moment Calle learned she would be Supergirl in the new "Flash" movie came after that, when Muschietti asked the actor if she'd like to fly and held the superhero's costume in front of the camera.
Calle reacted with tears and gratitude, a moment that wasn't lost on Andy Muschietti's sister-slash-"Flash" producer Barbara Muschietti. "I don't know if anybody's noticed, but in the video, you hear this, like faint laugh in the background and it's just really like loving laugh and it's Barbara, who is hidden in the call and it's just so sweet," Calle told Comic Book. "It was just such a special and honest moment."
Also starring Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as two different multiverse versions of Bruce Wayne-Batman, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Ezra Miller in the title role, "The Flash" opens in theaters June 16.