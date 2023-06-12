The Flash: Sasha Calle Didn't Know Supergirl Was The Role She Was Auditioning For

It's not unusual for producers of high-profile projects to keep actors in the dark as to what movie they are auditioning for. For a recent example, "Prey" star Amber Midthunder didn't know she was auditioning for a "Predator" movie, as she was only provided a basic outline of her character and no timeline as a frame of reference. Midthunder didn't realize she was auditioning to play a hunter who battles a malevolent alien force in the 2022 "Predator" prequel.

Now, Sasha Calle can be added to the list of actors who auditioned for a film without any clue of what it actually was. In an interview with Comic Book, Calle recalled that she only knew the role was in an "Untitled Warner Bros. film." After printing out the sides — actor lingo for portions of a script that are used in auditions — Calle told Comic Book that the scene she was reading for the Warner Bros. production was akin to a Charlize Theron action thriller that she admired.

"I remember in the sides — and this is where they trick you — I had a gun, right? I was like this like angry kind of assassin, like I thought it was semi-like 'Atomic Blonde,' I love 'Atomic Blonde' so much, and it was in that realm," Calle recalled for the publication. "She was vulnerable but really angry and like definitely knew her way around a gun, do you know what I mean? So, I immediately was like, 'Can I buy a fake gun [like an air pressure gun] for the audition?' and she was like, 'Do it.' So, I went on Amazon [and] got one."

Unbeknownst to Calle, the character's power was of the superhero variety.