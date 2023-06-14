Whatever Happened To KaZAM Bikes After Shark Tank?

There are many ways to make a pitch on "Shark Tank" stand out. One such method is to bring adorable children to the forefront when attempting to get funding for something kids will benefit from because kids are the future, after all. That's precisely what Mary Beth Lugo did on Season 4, Episode 24 of "Shark Tank" when she had her kids ride around on KaZAM Bikes to make her case in front of the sharks.

These weren't just ordinary bikes but instead "balance bikes" designed to help kids learn how to properly balance on a bicycle taking off, aiding with better motor skills in the process. While these particular bikes had taken off in Europe, Lugo hoped to build them up in the United States and already had a track record of modest success. However, she went to the sharks to get $300,000 in exchange for 20% equity in the company. Unlike another kid-centric vendor, KidsLuv, Lugo walked away with a deal, namely $300,000 for 32% equity, with Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran going in together.

Granted, a handshake and a promise aren't always a guarantee a company appearing on "Shark Tank" will see success. So what has KaZAM Bikes been up to in the years since?