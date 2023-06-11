Whatever Happened To KidsLuv After Shark Tank?

On "Shark Tank," the Sharks bring their decades of experience in management and investing to the table, along with their sizable pocketbooks. And that experience guides them in deciding whether or not to back a particular venture.

In Season 11, Episode 15, a California mother of three named Ashi Jelinek came on the show to request funding for a juice product called KidsLuv, which she had been making at home after raising $1 million from friends. She made KidsLuv with no added sugar, using natural fruit juices and a small amount of Stevia. All of the sharks agreed KidsLuv passed a basic taste test, although they noticed a slight aftertaste from the artificial sweetener. But after hearing that she had burned through all but $50,000 of the funds she had raised, they all passed on investing in KidsLuv.

"You're not owning your own mistakes," Barbara Corcoran told Jelinek. "The investors that gave you their money are really owning your mistakes. And then you come here and you're asking us to follow your other investors down that little yellow path. It makes absolutely no sense." Meanwhile, Mark Cuban challenged her to do the selling herself instead of hunting for a distributor before also passing on the chance to invest in Jelinek and her juice.

Without investment from the sharks, it appears the company may now be out of business. While KidsLuv once had an active Instagram page touting partnerships with Instacart, Amazon, and Walmart, the last post from the company was made in September 2022. In addition, the company's website is now down, and its products are no longer available via any of the aforementioned outlets.