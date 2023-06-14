Never Have I Ever: Where Does Devi Go To College?

Contains spoilers for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4

In the fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever," Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is finally ready to head off to college — but where does she end up going? That would be her dream school, Princeton University.

The journey getting there isn't exactly easy, though. Despite her perfect academic record and lifelong dream of attending Princeton, Devi knows that it's one of the most sought-after colleges in the entire country, and is perfectly aware that it might be tricky. What ends up happening next, though, is wild — after applying early decision, she gets deferred, meaning that she has to apply to several other colleges in order to make sure she has a backup that isn't Princeton.

In classic Devi fashion, this also goes wrong; she doesn't include a single safety school on her list and only applies to Ivy League colleges, which means that she ultimately gets rejected from every single school except for Princeton, where she's waitlisted. Naturally, she lies and tells everyone, including her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), that she actually got in everywhere, and it all goes steeply downhill from there.